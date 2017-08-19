Last rites of Pakistan's 'Mother Teresa' Ruth Pfau today

KARACHI: Last rites of Pakistan’s ‘Mother Teresa’ Dr Ruth Pfau will be held today in Karachi with full state honours.

Pakistan government has announced to accord a state funeral to the country’s leprosy fighter Dr Ruth Pfau, who passed away last week at a local hospital in Karachi.

German origin Dr Ruth Pfau devoted her life to treat the patients of Leprosy in Pakistan.

The body of Dr Pfau will be brought to St Patrick Church where her rituals be performed then it will be buried in the Gora graveyard.