LEAs arrest close aide of ASP member Sarosh Siddiqui

KARACHI: Security forces have arrested a close aide of Ansarul Shariah Pakistan (ASP) member Sarosh Siddiqui from near airport on Monday.

Sources said that Abu Saleh was arrested during a search operation when the suspect was heading towards the airport to escape the city.

A laptop, two cell phones and a hard disk had been recovered from the possession of the suspect.

Sarosh Siddiqui has been on the run for a week ever since he escaped a police raid in Kaneez Fatima Society following the Eid-day attack on MQM-P leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan.