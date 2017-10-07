LEAS detains suspect in connection with knife attack

KARACHI: Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAS) on late Friday arrested a man from Jauhar Mor area of Metropolis in connection with knife attack in which at least 12 women were assaulted and injured.

As per details, suspected ‘knifeman’ was arrested by law Enforcement Agencies from Johar Mor mobile market on the information of an eye witness of the attack occurred before the suspect arrested. More than dozen girls and women have fallen victim to the elusive man in 10 days (until Wednesday).

The man launched his spree on September 25, when he attacked and injured three female citizens in the jurisdiction of the Sharea Faisal police station.

The next day he attacked and injured two more in the jurisdiction of the Gulistan-e-Jauhar police station, and another in the jurisdiction of the Sharea Faisal police station on September 28.

While on October 4, the “knifeman” wounded five girls and women: three were attacked in the jurisdiction of the Sharea Faisal police station and one each in the jurisdictions of the Gulshan-e-Iqbal and the Aziz Bhatti police stations.

One lone “knifeman” terrorising the female population of the financial hub of the country has exposed not only the extent of incompetency of the police force but also the powerlessness of the Sindh government. The series of attacks are, in effect, a black spot on the authorities’ performance.

Police have already made more than dozen arrests in this connection, even on Thursday, After talking to Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on the phone, Karachi police chief Addl IGP Mushtaq Mahar announced an important arrest in connection with the attacks, but the tall claim fell flat when another woman was injured in Gulistan-e-Jauhar.