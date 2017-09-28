?Legend? Abid Sher Ali celebrates social media milestone with a badass picture

Abdi Sher Ali, Minister of State for Power and President of the ruling party’s Youth Wing in Punjab, has reached 600,000 followers on Twitter.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader marked the social media milestone by posting a badass picture of himself and wrote “You might be following many Rascals but there is only one Legend with 600k Followers . Thank You All,” he wrote.

Here are some reactions to his post.

Congratulations jnb ch abid sher ali pic.twitter.com/Ooi4DxokSl — (kAmBoh) (@Sweet_Pakistani) September 28, 2017

ببرشیر لیڈر چوہدری عابد شیر علی — Soban (@Soban32596786) September 28, 2017

or 600 k mn 99 percent n galiyan denay k liya follow kia hua hy.. — Ali haider zaidi (@Aleehydersha1) September 28, 2017