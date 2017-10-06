LHC asks govt to ensure protection of Turkish citizens

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday ordered the authorities to ensure protection of Turk citizens living in the country.

The orders came as Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza heard applications moved by Turkish teachers and citizens.

According to Geo News, the Interior Ministry submitted its response to LHC regarding disappearance of Turkish family that went missing last month and sought time for submitting a detailed report.

The court ordered the authorities not to harass and forcibly deport Turkish citizens, and adjourned the hearing for two weeks.

The director of Rumi Forum and former principal of Pak-Turk School, Kacmaz, was ‘kidnapped’ along with his wife and two daughters by unidentified people from his residence in Wapda Town Sattukatla police limits in wee hours of Wednesday.

Turkish-language teacher, Fatih Avci, later approached the police to report the matter.

The complainant told the police that the incident took place at around 1 am. He said out of the total ‘kidnappers’ five were females.

They did not conduct any search-and-seize procedure, he told the police.

He said as he saw the kidnapping attempt he protested over which they took him in custody as well.

He said when the unidentified people took them to a building after the drive of 30-minute, they told him that he was not on their given list. T

They then blindfolded him again and drove him back to the gate of the housing society where he lived in.

Since the attempted coup, Turkey has fired 21,000 teachers and arrested hundreds of academics. In a chain of 28 Pak-Turk Schools and Colleges in Pakistan, around 11,000 students are studying. The project was launched in 1995 by the Pak-Turk Foundation.