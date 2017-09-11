LHC declares relocation of Sharif sugar mills to South Punjab  illegal

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday declared relocation of sugar mills owned by Sharif family to south Punjab as illegal, according to Geo News.

The ruling came during a hearing by a division bench of an application moved by Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Jahangir Khan Tarin against relocation of Haseeb Waqas Sugar Mill, Chaudhry Sugar Mill and Ittefaq Sugar Mill to South Punjab.

The bench headed by LHC Chief Justice Mansoor Ali Shah announced the verdict that was earlier reserved by the court.

The court ordered the courts the sugar mills be moved to the areas where they were originally established.