LHC suspends notification of IGP Punjab appointment

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday suspended a notification for appointment of Usman Khattak as permanent Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab.

The court directed the respondent authorities to appoint permanent IGP for a period of three years till July 26. The court also sought a compliance report and assistance from the Secretary Establishment, Secretary S&GAD and the Advocate General Punjab on the next hearing.

LHC Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Abdul Razzaq, seeking appointment of a permanent IGP and implementation of Police Order 2002. As the proceedings started, a law officer submitted a notification of appointment of Usman Khattak as permanent IGP of the province.

He said Usman Khattak was appointed IGP, being a senior police officer.

However, petitioner’s counsel Saad Rasool pointed out that Usman Khattak was scheduled to be retired after three months and 11 days.

He said that under Sections 11 and 12 of Police Order 2002, it was mandatory to appoint permanent IGP for a period of three years.

He contended that appointment of Usman Khattak as a permanent IGP was a violation of Police Order.

At this, the court agreed with stance of petitioner’s counsel and suspended the notification of appointment of Usman Khattak as permanent IGP besides directing the respondents to appoint the new IGP for a period of three years till July 26.

It is pertinent to mention that Additional Inspector General Training Usman Khattak was appointed as acting IGP on April 12 after the retirement of Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera. On July 17, 2017, Mr Khattak was appointed permanent IGP with immediate effect.