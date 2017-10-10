Links with banned outfits: PM says memo was fake, orders inquiry

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday clarified that the Intelligence Bureau (IB) memo, in which 37 PML-N parliamentarians have been alleged having connection with Daesh and other banned militant outfits, was fake and an investigation has been initiated in the matter.

In the memo, shown on a private TV channel, it was stated that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had directed the authority to monitor the activities of 37 legislators due to their alleged links with banned terrorist and sectarian outfits.

After hearing the viewpoint of director general IB, the prime minister said it was a fake list and the IB did not write any such letter to the PM Office (PMO).

Earlier, DG IB Aftab Sultan said probably someone at his office was involved in forging his signature and he had ordered an internal inquiry into the matter. He told the prime minister that the inquiry report would be shared with him and Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq. Abbasi said no such correspondence was made from his office in this regard and an inquiry would be conducted.

PM further said that Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) and IB are jointly investigating the matter.

“The members whose names were on the list have also been asked to file a complaint with Pemra regarding the incident.”

Earlier, the prime minister had met the parliamentarians mentioned in the fake memo and had assured them of resolution.