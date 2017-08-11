Live coverage of GT Road Rally: Defiant Nawaz continues march to Lahore

JHELUM: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif continued a slow, defiant procession down the ancient GT Road Friday, inching closer to his stronghold of Lahore in a bid to rally supporters after his ouster.

He stayed in Jhelum for the night, where he told the swelling crowd of around 10,000 people that the Supreme Court´s decision to depose him last month after a corruption probe was an “insult” to Pakistanis.

Families crowded on rooftops in Jhelum and celebratory gunshots rang out while the crowd chanted “Look who is here, the tiger is here”.

Sharif, also nicknamed the Lion of Punjab, addressed the crowd from a makeshift stage behind bulletproof glass, his voice hoarse but bold as he insisted his conscience was “clean”.

Thousands also lined the road to catch a glimpse of the former leader as his convoy rolled down the Grand Trunk Road, a more than 2,000-year old trade route which leads from Chittagong in Bangladesh across India and Pakistan to the Afghan capital Kabul.

Sharif is travelling in a bomb-proof vehicle especially designed for the journey, meant as a show of strength after the Supreme Court´s decision has left his ruling party scrambling to replace him.

The convoy was surrounded by heavy security, with fears lingering after a truck bomb exploded in Lahore Monday, killing one person and injuring dozens.

Next stops:

It was still undecided whether the caravan will reach its destination today or not as there are a few public addresses expected ahead, including big ones in Gujrat and Gujranwala. The rally will travel through Sarai Alamgir, Kharian, Lala Musa, Gujrat, Wazirabad, Gujranwala, Kamoki, Muridke, Kala Shah Kaku, Ferozewala before its conculsion in Lahore.

Ch Nisar absent

Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said on Thursday that one should not go to the extreme and should not adopt such an attitude that offends institutions. He said one should always keep tolerance and patience.

He denied reports that he did not attend Nawaz Sharif’s GT Road rally due to back pain, Geo TV reported.“Neither did I tell anyone that I could not attend the rally due to back pain and my absence was not due to this reason,” said a statement issued by Nisar. “The reality is that 99 percent of senior leaders are not part of the rally. Why is only my absence being made controversial?” he questioned.

The former interior minister further said that he had never said that he will drive Nawaz Sharif’s vehicle to Lahore but still the news story was run for a day. “The reality is that a statement from me was run some time ago which I never gave to anyone,” further added the statement.



PM Secretariat giving disserted look as the AJK PM and ministers are busy in homecoming rally of ousted PM Nawaz Sharif.