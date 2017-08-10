Live coverage of GT Road Rally: Nawaz kicks off journey from Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif Thursday kicked off his rally from Punjab House where he stayed overnight on his way to Lahore via GT Road.

He began his journey Wednesday morning from Islamabad and could only reach Rawalpindi in 12 hours, which is just 20 kms from the capital.

In his late night address to workers who had gathered in huge numbers at Committee Chowk, Nawaz Sharif said the Supreme Court´s decision to depose him last month was a “joke” and an insult to voters. He sought people’s promise to get their mandate respected. He said that he did not want their support for his reinstatement but for changing the destiny of the country.

