London flats probe: Sharif family may not appear before NAB

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has once again summoned members of the Sharif family to appear before it on Sunday in connection with inquiry into the London properties.

The Supreme Court in its July 28 order disqualified Nawaz Sharif as prime minister and had directed the accountability bureau to file corruption cases against Nawaz Sharif, his daughter, sons, son-in-law, Ishaq Dar and others.

The NAB has made all the arrangements to record statements but the appearance of former first family is highly unlikely as they, in a letter to the bureau couple of days ago, had linked their appearance to the decision of the apex court on a review petition, filed by them earlier.

The accountability bureau had also summoned former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his two sons – Hussain Nawaz and Hasan Nawaz – to record their statements on August 18 before filing references against them over Al-Azizia Steel Mills and the Hill Metal Establishment Company.

The six-week deadline of the SC to file these references would end on September 8.

Sources told The News that NAB Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry has given a free hand to the combined investigation team to independently carry out investigations.

NAB had also received copies of Volume 10 of the JIT report from the SC and initiated the process of examining the confidential record.

According to the letter, written to the banks, NAB had sought details under the provision of information under Section 19 of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1000, with regard to the accounts of Senator Ishaq Dar, Tabassum Ishaq Dar (wife), his two sons — Ali Mustafa Dar and Mujtaba Husnain Dar — and his daughter-in-law Asma Ali Dar, and NBP President Saeed Ahmad in compliance of the SC order to file a reference against them for allegedly having assets beyond his known sources.

The bureau will formulate its future line of action by Monday after examination the reply of lawyer of the Sharif family.