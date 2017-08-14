?Long Live Pakistan?, Facebook extends wishes on 70th Independence Day

KARACHI: Social media giant Facebook on Monday extended wishes to its Pakistanis users on 70th Independence Day of the country.

In a special post, Facebook management, says “All of us at Facebook wish you a wonderful day celebrating 70 years of Pakistan’s Independence.”

“Long live Pakistan!” it added.

Earlier, search engine giant Google featured a doodle on its homepage to celebrate Pakistan’s 70th Independence Day.

Last year also, Google dedicated its doodle, inspired by the Lahore Fort, locally known as the Shahi Qila, a historical site build in the Mughal Era.

The giant search engine has also celebrated the birthdays of legendary musician Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s and philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi with its doodle.