Lovely Twitter exchange between Wasim Akram, Shaniera and Humayun Saeed

Shaniera Akram on Wednesday took to Twitter and posted a picture of herself standing in a beautiful filed with her arms wide open.
“Main tu Punjab ho k aa gayi,,” she wrote with hashtag #PunjabNahiJaunge , in a jocular reference to recently released Urdu feature film which sees Humayun Saeed in lead role .
Main tou Punjab hoker aagai #PunjabNahiJaungi pic.twitter.com/Tb2yKfFTF1
— Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) September 27, 2017
“I have to show you #PunjabNahiJaungi with English subtitles inshallah…:),” Humayun Saeed replied to the wife of Pakistan’s legendary fast bowler.
I have to show you #PunjabNahiJaungi with english subtitles inshallah…:)
— Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) September 27, 2017
The tweets seemed to arouse Wasim Akram’s interest as he also jumped in, wondering if he can also watch the movie. “Hey you I want to watch it as well any chance of inviting?
Hey you I want to watch it as well any chance of inviting?
— Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) September 27, 2017
“V soon inshallah wasim bhai…:), Saeed replied to the former skipper.