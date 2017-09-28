Lovely Twitter exchange between Wasim Akram, Shaniera and Humayun Saeed

Shaniera Akram on Wednesday took to Twitter and posted a picture of herself standing in a beautiful filed with her arms wide open.

“Main tu Punjab ho k aa gayi,,” she wrote with hashtag #PunjabNahiJaunge , in a jocular reference to recently released Urdu feature film which sees Humayun Saeed in lead role .

“I have to show you #PunjabNahiJaungi with English subtitles inshallah…:),” Humayun Saeed replied to the wife of Pakistan’s legendary fast bowler.

The tweets seemed to arouse Wasim Akram’s interest as he also jumped in, wondering if he can also watch the movie. “Hey you I want to watch it as well any chance of inviting?

“V soon inshallah wasim bhai…:), Saeed replied to the former skipper.