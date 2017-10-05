LUMS graduate appointed as faculty member of Stanford University

Saad Gulzar, 2008 graduate of BSc Economics from LUMS, has been appointed as Assistant Professor of Political Science at Stanford University.

He earned his PHD from New York University in 2017 and has previously studied at Columbia University and the National University of Singapore. His research interests lie in the political economy of development and comparative politics, with a regional focus on South Asia. He uses field experiments and data from government programmers to study the determinants of politician and bureaucratic effort toward citizen welfare.

Dr.Gulzar’s work has been published in the American Political Science Review and has been supported by grants from the International Growth Center, the Jameel Abdul Latif Poverty Action Lab’s Governance Initiative, the World Bank, and the American Institute of Pakistan Studies.

He is also a junior fellow at the Association for Analytical Learning about Islam and Muslim Societies, a research fellow in political economy at the Center for Economic Research in Pakistan, and an affiliate of the Consortium for Development Policy Research.