Major, three soldiers martyred while foiling terror bid in Upper Dir

RAWALPINDI: A Major rank officer and three soldiers were martyred while a foiling a terrorist activity in Upper Dir, Inter Services Public Relations said Wednesday.

In a statement issued here, ISPR, the military’s media wing, said the incident took place in Sherotkai, Timergara in the wee hours today.

It said, Major Ali Salman of intelligence agency along with his team conducted an Intelligence Based Operation against a terrorists’ hideout in Sherotkai, Timergara, Upper Dir where exchange of fire took place with the militants.

“An officer and three soldiers sacrificed their lives while foiling the devastating terrorist activity,” it said.

The martyrs were identified as Major Ali Salman, Havaldar Ghulam Nazir, Havaldar Akhta and Sepoy Abdul Karim.

The ISPR added one of two suicide bombers present in hideout exploded himself while the other one got killed in exchange of fire.

One terrorist was apprehended during operation.