Malala gets admission in Oxford University

LONDON: Malala Yousafzai, the young Pakistani girl who received the Nobel Peace Prize will be heading to Oxford University for her further studies.

An advocate for girls’ education and women’s equality and also the UN messenger of Peace will be pursuing her higher studies in the University of Oxford.

Malala informs her fan following about her admission confirmation at the dream university of many.

The young talented Malala will be advancing in subjects like Philosophy, Politics and Economics.

She tweeted, “So excited to go to Oxford!! Well done to all A-level students – the hardest year. Best wishes for life ahead!”