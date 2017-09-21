Malala meets Priyanka Chopra!

The youngest Nobel Peace Laureate and advocate for girls education Malala Yousafzai met Bollywood star and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Priyanka Chopra in New York. Priyanka shared a picture of them on Instagram and was all praises for Malala.

She captioned, “I could write a novel about how smart, incredible, inspiring, and encouraging and funny this young woman is…but I will keep it brief. Malala, you are an undeniable force to be reckoned with.

The world knows that. You are a role model to all the girls and boys that want to make this world a better place for the future.

Spending a few hours with you and your incredible father Mr. Yousafzai (who reminds me so much of my father), I realized you’re also just a young girl with young dreams.

Your jokes, your love for Hindi Films, your infectious laughter will always remind me of what a huge responsibility you have taken on at such a tender age… I’m so proud to know you my friend. You inspire women like me all over the world. Can’t wait to speak to u in our secret Hindi/Urdu again.”

Later Malala also posted the same picture and titled, “Can’t believe I met @priyankachopra!”

The actress replied with even more admiration for Malala. She said, “”Oh @Malala no words will be enough…I can’t believe I..met..U!!You’re just a young girl with so much heart..and such achievements. So proud.”

Both exchanged an amiable conversation on the social media site!