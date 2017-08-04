Malala shares photos as she receives copy of her first picture book

LONDON: Nobel Peace Prize laureate and advocate for girl’s education, Malala Yousufzai has received a copy of her first picture book, ‘Malala’s Magic Pencil’.

I hope Malala’s Magic Pencil inspires children around the world with its beautiful illustrations by artists Kerascoët. Out in October! — Malala (@Malala) August 3, 2017

Malala took to twitter and shared the photos of her picture book late Thursday night.

She tweeted; “I am thrilled to find a copy of my first picture book, Malala’s Magic Pencil!”. The book will be out in October this year, she said.

Malala was optimistic her Malala’s Magic Pencil would inspire children around the world with its beautiful illustrations.

Opened the mail and thrilled to find a copy of my first picture book, Malala’s Magic Pencil! pic.twitter.com/Zwoa1f28cC — Malala (@Malala) August 3, 2017

The Nobel Laureate also tweeted photo with her mother, who is holding her daughter’s first written book, saying “I am so happy my mother, who is also learning English, is the first one to read my book.”

So happy that my mother, Toor Pekai, who is learning English, is the first one to read the book. pic.twitter.com/VzoQNDyJ3o — Malala (@Malala) August 3, 2017

Published by Puffin, “Malala’s Magic Pencil” is aimed for readers aged 4-8, and is categorised as “Juvenile Nonfiction” and “Children’s Social Activists Biographies” on Hachette Book Group and Amazon, respectively.

The 48-page-long book’s description says it helps children see “the worldview that allowed Malala to hold on to hope even in the most difficult of times” since the world “needed fixing”.

It encourages little kids to see they “could still work hard every day to make her wishes come true”.