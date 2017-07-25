Malala strongly condemns Lahore suicide attack

LONDON: Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has strongly condemned Lahore suicide attack, which claimed lives of 26 innocent people on Monday.

In a message on twitter, Malala, who is also victim of terrorism herself, condemned Kabul suicide blast as well.

Malala said, “The streets of Lahore and Kabul were once again marred by terror, the latest in a series of attacks on both cities. I grieve for the victims and with their families. During this time of unimaginable loss, know people around the world pray for you.”

Malala, who is also UN Messenger of Peace and advocate for girls’ education and women’s equality, went on to say, “I stand united for peace in my home country of Pakistan and everywhere.”