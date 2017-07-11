Malaysian army chief meets Pakistan?s military leadership

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Malaysian Army General Dato’ Sri Zulkiple Bin Haji Kassim met with Pakistan’s military leadership on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Gen Haji Kassim called on Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters where “views were exchanged on issues of mutual interest including defence, training and security cooperation between both the countries and overall regional security situation”.

The ISPR said the visiting delegation was given detailed briefing on operational and training activities of Pakistan Army.

The army said General Dato’ Sri Zulkiple Bin Haji Kassim acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for elimination of terrorism.

The Malaysian army chief also visited Air Headquarters and Naval Headquarters where he was received by Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah respectively.

According to a statement, he was given a detailed briefing on the Pakistan Air Force (PA).

The Chief of Malaysian Army lauded PAF’s leading role in the operation Zarb-e-Azb against terrorism.” He also appreciated the high morale and sound professionalism of the PAF personnel,” the statement said.

Pakistan Navy’s Director General of Public Relation said matters of mutual interest came under discussion during the meeting between General Dato’ Sri Zulkiple Bin Haji Kassim and the naval chief.