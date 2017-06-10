Man gets death over blasphemy on social media in Punjab

BAHWALPUR: A man was handed down death sentence for uploading blasphemous content on social media, Geo News reported o Saturday

The sentenced, the first in Pakistan over blasphemy on social media, was given by an anti-Terrorism Court to man who used to upload blasphemous and hateful content on social networking websites, according to the TV channel.

The convict, whose name was not given, was arrested by the Counter Terrorism Department of Punjab Police a year ago a. The trial was held in Central Jail Bahawalpur.

The convict can challenge the punishment in the Lahore High Court.