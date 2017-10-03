Marriyum says no one would be allowed to challenge govt's writ

ISLAMABAD: Minister of state for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said that nobody would be allowed to challenge the writ of the government or undermine its authority by passing orders through the backdoor.

She was talking to media with regard to preventing of the federal ministers and media from entering the accountability court by the Rangers on the eve of appearance of the former prime minister.

According to details, the minister said that first it was said that they were being stopped on the orders of the court and then it was contended that it was done for security reasons. Interior minister had ordered an inquiry into the incident and already. she added.

Marriyum reiterated that the Islamabad administration and Rangers were under the command of the interior ministry and if there was any such requirement, the security plan and strategy would have been ordered by the interior minister himself.

It is worth mentioning here that controversy surrounded the deployment of Rangers to the premises of Accountability Court, during hearing of graft cases against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday, as Deputy Commissioner Islamabad had dismissed the request of deploying paramilitary force.

Earlier, the accountability court judge, Muhammad Bashir had also cleared that he had not called Rangers to the court premises.

She posed a question as to what was being done behind the closed doors that the federal ministers and media were not allowed entry into the court? She said that similar questions were raised during the hearing of Panama case when the petition for money laundering and corruption was dismissed earlier and then was accepted for hearing later.

Commenting on disqualification of former PM Nawaz, she contended that none of the allegations, leveled by the petitioner, was proven against the former prime minister, he was disqualified on a flimsy charge of Iqama.

Marriyum said that the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had presented himself before the law and the constitution in spite of serious reservations adding that the difficulties of the country would aggravate if the legal and constitutional rights continued to be trampled.