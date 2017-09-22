Martyrdom day of Hazrat Umar Farooq (R.A) being observed today

The martyrdom day of of Hazrat Umar Farooq (R.A) is being marked today (Friday) across Pakistan.

Umar (R.A) was one of the most powerful and influential Muslim caliphs in history. He became the second caliph after death of Hazrat Abu Bakar Siddique (R.A).

Rallies are taken out and programs organized across the country to highlight the achievements of Hazrat Umar on the first of Muharram.

The announcement about beginning of the Muharram, first month of Islamic calendar, was be made by Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairman Mufti Munibur Rehman.