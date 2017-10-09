Maryam and Safdar return home to appear in accountability court

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Mohammed Safdar have arrived Pakistan to appear before the accountability court on Monday.

Ousted Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Mohammed Safdar arrived at Benazir International Airport through Qatar Airways at around 01:30am, where they were received by PML-N senior leaders, including Daniyal Aziz, Asif Kirmani, Parvez Rasheed, Tariq Fazl Chaudhri and State Minister Talal Chaudhri.

Maryam Nawaz and her husband are required to appear before the court on Monday for the hearing of a reference filed against the Sharif family on the order of the Supreme Court.

It is worth mentioning here that six-member NAB team is also present at the airport to arrest former prime minister Nawaz sharif’s son-in-law Mohammed Safdar as Accountability court had issued the non-bailable warrants for Maryam Nawaz and Capt (Rtd) Mohammed Safdar fro not appearing even after repeated summons.

While Maryam Nawaz had the option to get pre-arrest bail which she signed and left alone for Punjab House, the warrants of her spouse are non-bailable, which has given rise to an interesting situation — whether the son-in-law of the former PM would be arrested as he is still at Rawal Launch .