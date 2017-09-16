Maryam criticises Supreme Court decision

ISLAMABAD: Maryam Nawaz, Daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has said the Supreme Court decisions did not fulfill requirements of of justice, in a reference to Supreme Court decision of dismissing Sharif family’s review petitions against apex court July 28 verdict in Panama Papers case.

In an interview Geo News that would aired tonight she said the decision left the world shocked as it denied her family right to fair trial.

She said hoping for after the treatment met out to the government of her father during the last year and half was not possible but filing a review petition was a legal obligation.

Asked to comment on Dawnleak controversy, the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League said in her persona opinion truth should have been revealed.

She said the her father made some compromises during the last four years which he should not have made.

She said the government was subjected to worse media and court trial during the last one and a half year.

“But we fought against the system while remaining within the system. We faced revenge in the name of accountability. We kept quite for the last one and a half year. Now that we speak, do have some courage to listen.