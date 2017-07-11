Maryam Nawaz accused of forging documents with Calibri font

Twittrati are having a field day in Pakistan after it emerged that the documents Maryam Nawaz produced from 2006 to prove innocence of her family were written in Calibri, a font that was made default option on products like PowerPoint, Excel, Outlook, and WordPad in 2007.

The Joint Investigation Team that probed the allegation of corruption against the Sharif family for two months on Monday submitted its report to the Supreme Court and recommended a case be filed in the National Accountability Court after finding that Sharifs have assets beyond known sources of income.

Reports that the use of Calibri font suggests submissions were fabricated left Twitter in a frenzy.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:-

Haahahah – this is gold. Supposed ‘declaration letters’ from 2006 typed in Calibri font that didnt even exist till 2007. #TeamTimesNewRoman — Farooq Syed (@frooq) July 10, 2017

Note: Calibri blunder was caught by Robert W. Radley (Forensic Handwriting & Document Examiner) hired by the JIT, not by the JIT itself. — Ali Salman Alvi (@alisalmanalvi) July 11, 2017

Now burden of proof on #Calibri font to prove that it was not existed before 2007-PMLN’s expected statement @ZarrarKhuhro @Xadeejournalist — Umair Shahid (@UmairShahidK) July 11, 2017

The fact that Calibri font didn’t exist 10 years ago is more news to me than the actual news implied through this fact. Like seriously wow. — عائشہ (@Ayesha_sal) July 10, 2017

Did someone edit the wiki entry for “Calibri”? It says that it was introduced in 2004. — ST (@shobz) July 10, 2017