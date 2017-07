ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz appeared before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing Sharif Family’s offshore properties amid strict security measures around the Federal Judicial Academy (FJA) where the six-member body is conducting its proceedings.

Her Husband Captain (retd) Safdar, brothers Hussain Nawaz and Hasan Nawaz, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb were with Maryam Nawaz in the convoy.