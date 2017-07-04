Maryam Nawaz says will follow in father?s footsteps

ISLAMABAD: Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday said she would appear before the JIT, following in the footsteps of his father who she said has always followed the rule of law.

In a series  of Tweets a day before her appearance before the panel investigating the corruption allegations against Sharif family, the prime minister’s daughter said of his father: “He has seen and been through the most testing times, in the 30+ years of his political career, acing out his rivals.

 

yet as an affectionate & protective father,I saw his eyes filled with concern & apprehensions over his daughter’s appearance before JIT”.

She said she has told her father that she would neither cower down, nor yield to pressure and nothing would deter her.

 

 

 

 

