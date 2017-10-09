Maryam Nawaz to appear before accountability court today

ISLAMABAD: Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, will appear before an accountability court in connection with corruption references.

Pervez Rashid, Asif Kirmani, Maryam Aurangzaib, Anoushay Rehman and a legal team will accompany Maryam Nawaz at her appearance before the NAB court.

The former prime minister will not appear in court today as he is in London to attend his ailing wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

Earlier in the wee hours of Monday, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested Capt (retd) Safdar, the son-in-law of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, from the Islamabad airport, shortly after he returned from London along with his wife Maryam Nawaz.

A six-member NAB team waited outside Rawal lounge of the airport for the arrest of Capt (retd) Safdar, as the airport authorities stopped them from entering the lounge.

On Oct 2, Judge Mohammad Bashir, during the hearing, had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Safdar, Hussain and Hasan, and bailable warrants for Maryam.