Maryam says appearing in court despite reservations

ISLAMABAD: Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, said on Monday that she had been appearing before the court despite reservations.

Speaking to media after appearing before court, she said that those appearing before courts were being arrested while absconders were holding rallies.

Maryam said that she was being tried for being a daughter of Nawaz Sharif. We have been appearing in courts to seek justice.

Earlier in the day, Maryam Nawaz and Capt Safdar appeared before an accountability court in connection with corruption references.

The accountability court was hearing corruption cases filed against the Sharif family in connection with three references including Avenfield, Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investment Ltd by NAB.

NAB Judge Muhammad Bashir directed Maryam Nawaz to submit a surety bond worth Rs5 million to ensure that she would appear in future hearings, at which PML-N leader Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry submitted the bond on behalf of the PM’s daughter.

She was also provided copies of the references.

Ex-PM Nawaz Sharif’s counsel Khawaja Haris filed an application praying the court to grant an exemption to his client from appearing before the court as he is in London to attend his wife undergoing treatment for cancer. Begum Kulsoom Nawaz’s medical reports were also submitted to the court, praying the next hearing be held after a fortnight.

The accountability court reserved its decision on the application.

The NAB prosecutor opposed granting exemption to the former prime minister and requested the court to issue his arrest warrants.

The hearing was briefly adjourned until 10am.

After resumption of the hearing, the prosecutor prayed the court to seize passport of Safdar, who was produced before the court after arrest by NAB, and send him to jail on judicial remand.

The accountability court dismissing the NAB’s request accepted the bail plea of Capt (Retd) Safdar and directed him to submit a surety bond of Rs5 million.

The court also directed the accused to seek permission from it before going abroad in future. He was also provided with copies of the reference.

After the submission of surety bond, the accountability court ordered the NAB authorities to release Capt Safdar.

Later, the hearing was adjourned until Oct 13.