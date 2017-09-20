Maryam says her father should not appear before accountability court

ISLAMABAD: Maryam Nawaz, Daughter of former prime minister on Tuesday said in a tweet that Nawaz Sharif should not be a part of political and personal victimisation in the garb of accountability. She suggested her father not to appear before accountability courts as wel.

Responding to a tweet of journalist Iftikhar Ahmed, who asked, “will Nawaz Sharif appear before National Accountability Bureau (NAB) court?”

“He should not. Must not […] It’s a FARCE,” Maryam tweeted.

He should not. Must not. Should not be a part of political & personal victimisation in the garb of accountability. It’s a FARCE. https://t.co/InyQXrSsX7 — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) September 19, 2017

As earlier, an accountability court had summoned former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his children Maryam, Hussain and Hassan Nawaz, son-in-law Captain (Retd) Mohammad Safdar and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday to appear before the accountability court in connection with three references, filed on the directions of the Supreme Court.

It is to mention here that none of the respondents appeared before the accountability court. PML-N leader Asif Kirmani, who appeared on the Sharifs’ behalf, said that the family was not present as they had all gone to be with Kulsoom Nawaz who is being treated in UK

Kirmani also told the court that Kulsoom is scheduled to undergo another surgery in the next couple of days, therefore an exact date for the family’s return cannot be ascertained.

While the court then issued another summons for Sharif and the others to appear on September 26.