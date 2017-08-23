Maryam says her mother diagnosed with curable early-stage lymphoma

LAHORE: Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, said on Wednesday that her mother Begum Kulsoom Nawaz had been diagnosed with lymphoma, adding the early-stage cancer is curable.

My mother has been diagnosed with lymphoma, cancer of lymph nodes, left side of neck in her case. Her treatment begins immediately. — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) August 23, 2017

Her treatment has immediately begun, Maryam said, offering gratitude to all those who had prayed for the recovery of Kulsoom Nawaz, the PML-N candidate for Lahore’s NA-120 by-poll seat.

Maryam added that doctors are hopeful that the disease is curable since it has been diagnosed at an early stage.