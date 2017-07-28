Maryam shares first images of PM House after Panama leaks verdict

ISLAMABAD: Maryam Nawaz has shared first images of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz consultative meeting at the PM House after Supreme Court disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif here Friday.

Maryam Nawaz shared four images of the meeting chaired by Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam tweeted “PML-N stands united, more resolute and unfazed. That’s also unprecedented.”

PMLN stands united, more resolute & unfazed. That’s also unprecedented. Alhamdolillah! pic.twitter.com/qwagGuDwzJ — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 28, 2017

Nawaz Sharif, Raja Zafarul Haq, Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Ahsan Iqbal, Chaudhry Nisar and other leaders could be seen in the shared photos.