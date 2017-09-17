Maryam terms NA-120 win as people?s verdict against court decision

LAHORE: Terming the PML-N’s victory in NA-120 as rejection of court verdict by masses, Maryam Nawaz said that the people had dismissed all the conspiracies against the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Addressing supporters and party workers in the constituency here on Sunday night, Maryam Nawaz congratulated the party supporters and workers on behalf of PML-N candidate Kulsoom Nawaz, who is currently under treatment in London.

She said the people of NA-120 had proved today that they have love for Nawaz Sharif.

She added that the people had rejected the court’s decision based on injustice.

“Your 60,000 votes are equal to six million for the party, ” she said while addressing the voters of the constituency.

Earlier, unofficial results from by-polls in the NA-120 constituency suggested that PML-N candidate Begum Kulsoom Nawaz had won the election with 59, 413 votes.

According to the unofficial results issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), PTI’s candidate in the constituency Dr Yasmeen Rashid bagged 46, 145 votes.