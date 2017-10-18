Mashal Khan case key witness withdraws from earlier claim

HARIPUR: The key witness in Mashal Khan’s murder case withdrew from his earlier claim during the hearing here at Haripur Central Prison on Wednesday.

During the hearing, prosecutor Fazal Khan said spectator Sayab Khan was the prime witness in the Mashal Khan murder case and he backtracked on the statement he had made earlier.

Mashal’s father Iqbal Khan and counsel Fazal Khan, while talking to Geo News, confirmed that Sayab turned away from his statement. They alleged that the witness was being pressurised by the accused party, saying they would take the matter to Peshawar High Court.

The witness had earlier said he was present in the crowd at Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan on the day Mashal was killed and that he had seen Imran Ali, the main suspect, open fire on Mashal.

Four witnesses were to give statement during the hearing on Wednesday, which was held under the supervision of Anti-Terrorism Court in Haripur Judge Fazal Subhan. However, after the first witness backtracked the hearing was adjourned until October 25.