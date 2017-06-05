Mashal's father expresses satisfaction over JIT report

PESHAWAR: Father of Mashal Khan on Monday demanded that murder case of his son be moved to Peshawar, citing security threats and difficulties he faces in appearing before the court in Mardan.

Speaking at a press conference at the Peshawar Press Club, he also called on provincial government of Khyber Paktunkhwa to help him pay fee of his lawyers. Khan said he would seek federal government’s help in this regard if the KP government failed to meet his demand.

“I am a poor man and can’t afford to engage a lawyer for the case, therefore, the government should help me in fighting the case in the court of law,” he said.

The father of the Mashal Khan also expressed satisfaction over the JIT report that absolved his son of blasphemy charges.

He demanded of president, prime minister and army chief to provide him justice in the murder of his son.

Iqbal Khan demanded putting names of the suspected employees of the Wali Khan University in the ECL.

Unveiling its report, the 13-member Joint Investigation Team (JIT) that probed the lynching incident at the Abdul Wali Khan University declared on Sunday that Mashal Khan was killed under a well-devised plan.

It said that the charges of blasphemy against him were unfounded.

The JIT report said, “No charges of committing blasphemy were proved against Mashal Khan and his friends.” Mashal Khan, who was a student of Journalism and Mass Communication Department at the Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan, and hailed from the Swabi district, was lynched atthe university’s Garden Campus on April 13 by a mob of fellow students and university employees on the suspicion that he had committed blasphemy.

Expressing reservations over the JIT report, Awami National Party (ANP) leader Iftikhar Hussain asked as to why the Pakhtoon Student Federation (PSF) was named in the report.