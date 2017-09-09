Massive increase in B. Ed?s enrollment fee irks students

KARACHI: The University of Karachi (KU) has made sudden and excessive increase in enrollment fee for B. Ed. Honours (Secondary) causing anxiety among students.

Sources said 13 private and government colleges having affiliation with the KU offer the degree. Of them, the private sector institutions have increased their enrolment fees from Rs1600 to 9,700 while the fee at the public-run colleges is Rs1600.

The latest excessive increase in enrolment fee has disturbed the students as many of them had cancelled their admissions.

The students have termed the increase as injustice, demanding of the authorities concerned to take serious notice of the situation.