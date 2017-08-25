Media can play vital role in bringing people of Afghanistan,Pakistan closer:Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Media has a critical role in bringing the people and governments of Afghanistan and Pakistan closer to ensure success of the efforts for peace and the Afghan media in particular must contribute to this effect.

This was stated by Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting & National Heritage while talking to a delegation of Afghan media here today.

She said that Pakistan attached great importance to its ties with Afghanistan as both the countries shared common history, culture and religion.

Marriyum Aurgangzeb emphasized that both the countries owed it to the posterity to ensure stability in the region so that the people inhabiting the region could live in peace and harmony.

She said that Pakistan was committed to a broad-based and mutually beneficial relationship with Afghanistan and was ready to do all that it could to restore peace in Afghanistan because peaceful and stable Afghanistan was in the interest of Pakistan.

The Minister said that Pakistan was pursuing a policy of peaceful neighborhood so that the nations in the region could achieve their common goals of eliminating poverty and ushering in an era of progress and prosperity for their citizens.

She that Pakistan and Afghanistan had suffered heavily due to terrorism and religious extremism which were common enemies of both the countries .

She urged media to deny space to voices that triggered misunderstandings between the people of Afghanistan and Pakistan and rise to the occasion by playing its role to spread the message of peace and love as embodied in our rich cultural heritage.