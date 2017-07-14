Met Office forecasts heavy rain for Karachi from Saturday

KARACHI: The second spell of monsoon is expected to enter Karachi on Saturday, the Met Office has predicted.

The Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rains in the metropolis from Saturday to Tuesday after the second system of monsoon enter Sindh and Balochistan.

According to the forecast, the port city will receive light rain today (Friday).

The second spell of monsoon rains will enter Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir from Monday.

At least 22 people have been killed in incidents triggered by heavy downpours across the country over the past two days.

Intermittent monsoon rains continue in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Balochistan, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Heavy rain lashed Faisalabad, Gujrat and Gujranwala, after which several low-lying areas were inundated by stormwater.

According to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Thursday 81 people have died due to the devastation brought by the monsoon while 125 have injured and 120 houses have been ruined in FATA, Azad Kashmir and all four provinces.

Most of the devastation was recorded in Punjab, Balochistan, FATA and Kashmir.