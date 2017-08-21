Met office forecasts more rain in Karachi

KARACHI: Different parts of the metropolis on Monday received light rain after midday that brought relief from hot weather which baked the city 37.5 degree Celsius earlier in the day.

According to TV reports, areas that received the rain included Malir , Gulistan e Johar, Gulshan-e -Iqbal, Federal. B. Area, New Karachi, North Karachi, North Nazimabad, Liaqatabad, Martin Quarters, Jehangir Road, Jamshed Road, Lasbela, Nishtar Road, Garden, Raamswami, Jobali, Gurumandar, Numaish, MA Jinah Road, Sadar, Lyari, Korangi, I.I. Chundrigarh Road and Tower.

Reports of power outages came pouring in as first drop of the rain hit the city. Rainwater slowed down the traffic, leading to traffic jam on the roads.

According to the Meteorology Departments, intermittent rain is expected to hit the city within the next 24 hours. The Met Office said the rain spell would continue till Wednesday.