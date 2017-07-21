Met Office forecasts rain with gusty winds in Karachi today

KARACHI: Meteorological Department has forecast rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds in Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Rawalpindi and other scattered places.

According to the Met Office, moderate monsoon currents are penetrating southern parts of the country. Weak monsoon currents are penetrating upper parts of the country and likely to strengthen in next 24 hours.

It says, a shallow westerly wave is still persisting over upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist during next few days.

Rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Karachi divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, D.I Khan, Hazara, Bahawalpur, D.G Khan, Multan divisions, FATA and GB.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Rain-thunderstorm occurred at scattered places in Sindh, while at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sahiwal divisions, FATA and Kashmir.

Weather remained hot and humid elsewhere in the country.