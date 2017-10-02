Money laundering case registered against MQM founder

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has registered a case of money laundering against the MQM founder Altaf Hussain, sources said.

The case has been filed with FIA’s state bank circle.

The case was filed on the request of a close aide of the MQM founder, Sarfaraz Merchant, accusing the MQM founder for illegally transferring money from the KKF (Khidmat-e Khalq Foundation) accounts, charity arm of the party.

According to sources, other MQM leaders were involved in sending money to the MQM founder from KKF bank accounts.

They said that anti-terror clauses were also added in the charge sheet. The KKF has also been implicated in the case.