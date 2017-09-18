MPA Abdul Majeed Achakzai indicted in hit and run case

QUETTA: A session court on Monday indicted Balochistan Assembly lawmaker Abdul Majeed Achakzai in a hit and run case.

Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP) MPA refused to accept the charges brought against him before the judge indicted him. The judge ordered the witnesses to appear on next hearing.

A traffic constable was crushed to death near GPO Chowk by a vehicle which Achakzai was travellin in a couple of months ago.

Achakzai was arrested in June after a public outcry over the incident recorded on video went viral on social media.

The video showed a land cruiser reportedly being driven by the MPA running over the traffic police Sub-Inspector Attaullah standing on duty in the middle of the road near Quetta’s GPO Chowk.

The incident saw a dramatic twist when earlier an alleged agreement letter appeared on social media, showing that the family of the deceased policeman had pardoned the MPA after taking Rs 200 000 and decided not to pursue the case against him.

However, the son of the deceased traffic policeman denied reports of any compromise.