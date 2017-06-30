MQM factions at war over seeking help of hostile US Congressmen

LONDON: Two factions of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) indulged in open war of words after London-based group’s second-in-command Nadeem Nusrat held meetings with US Congressmen known for their hostility towards Pakistan.

This scribe detailed for The News how MQM-London’s Convenor Nadeem Nusrat met three senators in Washington in the last two weeks seeking help of US Congressmen against Pakistani authorities, including the suspension of aid to Pakistan.

After The News and Geo.TV published details of these meetings, including MQM-London’s recent intervention at the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, MQM-Pakistan’s leader Farooq Sattar accused the London chapter and his former comrades of working against the interests of Pakistan.

Farooq Sattar said that Nadeem Nusrat’s meetings in Washington were part of the London faction’s “anti-Pakistan agenda and continuation of 22nd August speech” by Altaf Hussain.

In response, MQM-London organized a press conference at its office which was addressed by Nadeem Nusrat.

Farooq Sattar said that audio messages by Altaf Hussain from London and Nadeem Nusrat’s activities were not in the interest of Muhajirs.

He said that MQM-London was using World Muhajir Congress as a front to propagate against Pakistan in the name of Mohajirs. He said MQM-London was hurting the interests of Mohajirs by such actions and Mohajirs didn’t agree with what the London faction was doing.

“No Pakistani in his right mind will support the statements coming from London,” said he, urging the MQM-London leaders not to use name of Muhajirs.

“Nadeem Nusrat is involved with anti-Pakistan lobby in US. We will not allow whatever MQM-London is doing in the name of Urdu speaking community. Representatives of Muhajirs are here along with their workers and supporters. Founder MQM should avoid using name of Muhajirs. Demand that US congress block Pakistan’s aid is ridiculous,” Farooq sattar said, adding that no one will be allowed to bring Muhajirs to disrepute.

Replying to Farooq Sattar, MQM London’s Nadeem Nusrat defended meeting US politicians and seeking help against Pakistan. He said that MQM-London has been left with no choice after Altaf Hussain’s 22nd August speech which saw ban being imposed on Hussain’s speeches and fragmentation of MQM into three groups.

Nadeem Nusrat said that Farooq Sattar had met the same people in US in the past and there was no issue then but an issue has been created now.

“We don’t have a choice. We will go to any forum we can approach, we have no choice left. Our apology after 22nd august speech has not been entertained, no one listen to us and our demands are not being met. We will continue meeting politicians and approaching human rights bodies. We have the right to do so. Farooq sattar is trying to be more loyal to king than the king,” said Nadeem Nusrat.

The News had revealed how MQM-London’s leader Nadeem Nusrat met Senator John McCain, Congressmen Dana Rohrabacher and Ted Poe who have a track record of campaigning against Pakistani state.

Nadeem Nusrat posed with the US lawmakers and accepted that they were urged by the MQM to take action against Pakistan over its action against the MQM and its founder leader.

Few days back, the MQM made an intervention during the 35th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on item agenda 4 in the general debate it’s London office representative Adil Ghaffar Khan spoke against Pakistani authorities for launching action in Karachi. Pakistani authorities say that Karachi operation has helped reduce crimes and criminal gangs have been eliminated to great extent.