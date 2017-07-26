MQM-L target killers involved in Orangi Town killings arrested: Rangers spox

KARACHI: Two target killers of MQM-London involved in the killings of two people in Orangi Town area on July 17 have been arrested, a spokesman for Sindh Rangers said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference here, Col Qaiser said Muhammad Rahim and Muhammad Danish had been in contact through social media with the MQM-L’s setup in South Africa.

Weapons used in the killings of two people in Orani Town area have also been recovered from the accsesd, he added.

The target killers were conveyed a message from South Africa via Whatsapp. The MQM-L founder also commended the accused for successfully carrying out the task.

The spokesman said that the suspects had been transferred a reward of Rs50,000 through a bank account from South Africa. The arrested target killers had also been involved in doing wall chalking in favour of MQM-L chief.

The accused had told the investigators names of MQM-L chief, Nadeem Nusrat, Qamar Teddi and Babo Bhai, Col Qaiser maintained.