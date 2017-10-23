MQM leaders demoralised over ?abusive? language, reluctant to come forward

LONDON: Two senior most Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leaders have gone silent in recent days after developing differences over the use of toxic language by the party founder Altaf Hussain but both remain part of the MQM-London.

Senior leaders Nadeem Nusrat and Wasay Jalil are currently not active in MQM’s politics and many speculations have been made about their political direction but it has been reliably learnt from credible sources within the MQM that it’s the language used by the MQM founder in his interaction with the party leadership that generated discomfort and rift within the already marginalized group.

Its understood that the MQM leader used highly volatile language against his own colleagues which has caused tensions in the MQM ranks and at the same time many first-tier former leaders are not ready to work at the International Secretariat anymore as most veteran MQM leaders believe that Altaf Hussain has lost it completely and doesn’t have a roadmap.

Nadeem Nusrat, a long-time trusted ally of Altaf Hussain, has left for America after addressing a press conference in which he said he was going on the medical leave. While its true that Nadeem Nusrat is currently getting treatment in America for “a serious health problem” but he came under attack from Altaf Hussain early in September over a party matter.

A credible source told that the exchange became heated to the extent that Altaf Hussain used obnoxious language against Nadeem Nusrat, involving his close family members. Nadeem Nusrat politely agitated at the use of abusive language but that riled the MQM founder who went on to use more abusive language. Nadeem Nusrat was asked to stay at home and not attend party activities.

While the matter at that time remained within the tight MQM-London circle, questions started arising when around a dozen MQM activists arrived in Geneva mid September to stage a protest and take part in UN Human Rights Sessions. None of the activists was able to gain access to the UNHRC building because it was Nadeem Nusrat who was to make arrangements for their entry through NGOs and it was him who had initially planned Geneva activities.

Sources told this scribe that Nadeem Nusrat was told by the MQM founder not to go to Geneva and as a result MQM activists wondered around in Geneva and then either returned to London or went back to their countries, without any significant activity. Only Adil Ghaffar Advocate was seen making speeches inside the UNHRC, unaccompanied and lonely.

Nadeem Nusrat remained quiet while rumours spread around and then he addressed a press conference reposing trust in the MQM founder and asking for leave. The source said that Nadeem Nusrat felt demoralized and humiliated and thought it best to leave the scene quietly. “Currently he is getting treatment in America and may not return anytime soon,” said the source.

It all started with Wasay Jalil when he didn’t return from America on time. Wasay Jalil left for America over three months ago and when he didn’t return to MQM’s International Secretariat, Altaf Hussain got upset and exchanged harsh words with him. Credible sources have said that Wasay Jalil has genuine reasons to spend time in the USA because of his immigrations status. “He was stopped and interrogated by both the US and UK border and immigrations agencies for either spending too much time in London or staying out of America for too long,” said the source.

Then there was another issue which went against Wasay Jalil. Its understood that Wasay Jalil met some US administration officials in the US on his own and the London party leaders thought that he was making his own way forward and violating the party discipline as anyone without taking permission of the party is deemed violation of the party rules.

Altaf Hussain has been in touch in recent days with two veterans Muhammad Anwar and Tariq Mir, asking them to return to active politics. Sources have told this scribe that both have shown reluctance to come forward at this time. Muhammad Anwar has been getting treatment for many months for his back-pain issues and Tariq Mir has told Hussain that he can work from his home once or twice a week but has ruled out return to office duties full time.

“In old times, abusive language by Altaf bhai was ignored and taken as a badge of honour by MQM leaders but not anymore. With his power gone and MQM divided, there is new realisation in the MQM leaders and workers and the only person who is not adjusting to ground realities is Altaf Hussain. He lives in a bubble of old times,” said the insider.

MQM-London has said that there are no differences in its ranks and the party remains united.