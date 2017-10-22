MQM-P threatens to resigns from assemblies en masse

KARACHI: MQM-Pakistan leader Farooq Sattar on Sunday claimed that their party lawmakers are being pressurized to change loyalties and threatened to quit from all parliamentary forums en masse if this was not stopped.

Addressing the press conference on Sunday, MQM-Pakistan chief said the party has collected resignations from the lawmakers and may submit the same anytime.

‘Our party mandate is not being respected and if this game continued we will have to take some hard steps. Our MPs are being pressurized to change their loyalties.’

The internal rifts among the MQM-Pakistan members come out in the open couple of days ago when Farooq Sattar led-MQM expelled MNA Salman Mujahid Baloch from the party for ‘committing serious violation of the party discipline’.

Later, Salman Baloch alleged Farooq Sattar of being in contact with MQM Founder Altaf Hussain and seeking help from Pak Sarzameen Party leader Mustafa Kamal. He also said that the party is virtually divided into two factions one led by Farooq and another one by Aamir Khan.

‘I do not have evidence but I am confident that this is not the policy of institutions and Pakistan armed forces,’ Sattar added.

The party is in hot waters since it parted ways with its founder over the latter’s controversial 22nd August 2016 speech. Stating on the matter, he said although we parted ways with the founder a year ago but our earlier ‘speculations are turning into reality’.