MQM postpones APC as major political parties refuse to attend

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan postponed its All Parties Conference (APC) after major political parties refused to attend the ‘grand meeting’ Tuesday.

The major political parties who turned down MQM-P invitation to attend its APC include Pakistan Peoples Party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Jamat-e-Islami, Pakistan Muslim League factions (PML-N, PML-F), Sunni Tehreek, Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl and others.

Later, speaking to media, MQM-P’s chief Farooq Sattar said with utmost seriousness, they planned the ‘all important’ APC and contacted political parties and sending delegations asking them to attend the meeting.

Sattar claimed after promising to come to the APC by Monday night, all of a sudden in the morning the APC was boycotted by the parties.

“We got to know through the media about the political parties’ decision to boycott the APC,” said Sattar.

Around noon on Tuesday, several political parties through their spokespersons sent out the word, declining the MQM-P’s invitation aimed at reaching out to other political players.

He thanked those parties that were still ready to be a part of the APC.