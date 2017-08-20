Muhammad Ashfaq clinches title of 22nd CNS Open Golf Championship

KARACHI: The closing and prize distribution ceremony of 22nd Chief of The Naval Staff Open Golf Championship, 2017 was held at the picturesque Karachi Golf Club on Sunday.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah was the chief guest on the occasion.

Muhammad Ashfaq clinches the title of 22nd CNS Open Golf Championship.

The four-day championship was held from 17-20 August and the event was open to various categories.

The categories in the championship included 36 holes each for caddies, semi professionals, senior professionals and junior professionals. 18 holes matches were played for seniors and ladies, 9 holes for veterans and 72 holes each for professionals and amateurs.

With prize money of Rs7.0 million, the event continues to be the highest prize money golf event of Pakistan.

The prize purse included Rs0.5 million for the match of KGC caddies and semi professionals preceding the main event. The richest-ever golf event of the country attracted more than 600 golfers from across the nation and featured the cream of national golf, in all categories.

Commending the untiring efforts of Pakistan Navy, KGC staff and the organizers for seamless conduct of the championship, Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah said that the successful conduct of the 22nd CNS Golf Championship is the manifestation of highest level of patronage enjoyed by this game.

The Naval Chief also said that golf undoubtedly is a fast emerging game for all ages in Pakistan and Pakistan Navy takes pride in organizing a golf championship of this stature every year.

The chief guest appreciated the participants of 22nd CNS Golf Championship for providing excellent entertainment to the golf enthusiasts in Pakistan and congratulated the winners for their remarkable success.

He also paid special gratitude to the sponsors and media for their support to the game of Golf and Pakistan Navy’s efforts to promote sports in the country.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of dignitaries from Armed Forces of Pakistan, civil organizations and Golfers of the country.

Detailed result of the 22nd CNS open Golf Championship is as under:

Professionals

Muhammad Ashfaq WINNER

Shabbir Iqbal RUNNER UP

Senior Professionals

Javed Inayat WINNER

Imdad Hussain RUNNER UP

Junior Professionals

Zeeshan Khan WINNER

Minhaj Maqsood RUNNER UP

Amateurs (Gross)

Ahmed Baig WINNER

M Sharif RUNNER UP

Amateurs (Net)

Capt Imran Rana WINNER

Khalid Mehmood RUNNER UP

Seniors (Gross)

Sohail K Rana WINNER

Brig Nayyar Afzal RUNNER UP

Seniors (Net)

Dr Imran Ghayoor WINNER

Rehan Mirza RUNNER UP

Ladies (Gross)

Humera Khalid WINNER

Cho Young Me RUNNER UP

Ladies (Net)

Suneyah Osama WINNER

Farah Waseem RUNNER UP

Junior Class A (Gross)

Waleed Chachar WINNER

Luca Guidi RUNNER UP

Junior Class A (Net)

Hamza Gheewala WINNER

Hamza Kahlon RUNNER UP

Junior Class B (Gross)

Yashal Shah WINNER

Junior Class B (Net)

Omar Intesar WINNER