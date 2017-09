KARACHI: Sindh Home Department has imposed ban on pillion riding in Karachi for three days from 8th Muharram (today) till Ashura (Sunday).

Security in the province has been beefed up amid Muharram processions. The government has also issued an alternate traffic plan for Karachi.

Cell phone services in major cities of the province including Karachi, Hyderabad and Khairpur on 9th and 10th Muharram will be partially suspended from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on 9th and 10th Muharram.